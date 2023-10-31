Prime goes off about CU’s burglary, presses NCAA and Rose Bowl

The Colorado Buffaloes were stolen from on Saturday and Deion Sanders went off in his weekly Tuesday press conference at multiple groups.

While the Buffaloes were taking a 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins on the field, their locker room was invaded and somebody stole items from players and staff members from the University of Colorado. In a video shot by Sanders’ video team, multiple players were talking about their chains, other jewelry and cash being stolen.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week, that’s a travesty,” Sanders said in his first public comments about the incident. “I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids, I’m pretty sure they don’t think about insurance at this point in life. We’ve talked about NIL and maintaining fiances and financial planners but on the insurance part, we slipped. We didn’t educate them on that.”

Sanders has set up his players with a multitude of off-the-field advisors to help them in their futures away from football. But while Prime did take some blame for an aspect of the burglary, he didn’t shame the perps instead he pointed his finger at the NCAA and Rose Bowl to step up.

“I know the kids will be forthright in what was stolen and our staff members as well and all that stuff should be replaced,” the first-year coach of the Buffs said. “This is the Rose Bowl, this is the granddaddy of them all? Well, I’m sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I’m gonna have a list from these kids about what they lost. Maybe we can reimburse them. I did hear that the home team was robbed as well and that doesn’t make sense. You’re out there balling and playing your heart out and you get robbed.”

“Do something about it NCAA, you do something about everything else,” Sanders said. “When it comes to kids, NCAA you do something about everything else. Do something about this one.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders has thrown the NCAA over the coals, earlier this season he blasted the governing body over their ruling with a CU lineman’s eligibility. Given Sanders profile of being one of the best athletes of all time, who has also marked himself very well, he has some power here to go after the NCAA without too much fear.

Colorado is back home for two games in the coming weeks, hosting Oregon State and Arizona before finishing their season out on the road for two contests. The Buffaloes need two wins to become bowl-eligible for the second time in a full season since 2007.

