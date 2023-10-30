CU Buffs players and staff robbed at Rose Bowl while facing UCLA

Shedeur Sanders’ famous watch flash may have attracted some criminals over the weekend as the Colorado Buffaloes had jewelry and cash stolen from their locker room during their contest with the UCLA Bruins.

According to a police report acquired by the Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson from the Pasadena Police Department said they were investigating the extent of the thefts at the Rose Bowl. Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig retweeted a video shot by Deion Sanders Jr. that showed Buffs players upset with the situation after the 28-16 Saturday night loss.

“I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box,” one player said.

They stole cash from me as well. Nowhere is safe these days. https://t.co/hqOyaMnuj7 — The Darius Sanders (@KingDarius_NS) October 30, 2023

“IN LOCKER ROOM,” Silmon-Craig wrote, “YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SANE MAN ITS [sic] CRAZY.”

The Times reports that Pasadena police and private security are tasked with securing the Rose Bowl during events.

Deion Sanders and his quarterback-playing son both noted how honored they felt to perform at the famous stadium. Feelings that may have been soured slightly by the stealing. UCLA coach Chip Kelly expressed that the situation was awful.

In many pro locker rooms, there are now safe boxes with personal codes akin to hotel rooms. There is no security footage of the changing room and it appears these valuables weren’t too hard to find. This isn’t the first time athletes have been stolen from though it may be a new thing at the college level given the money now flowing into these sports

Colorado hosts their next two contests before finishing the season out on the road.

