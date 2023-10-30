Justin Simmons wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his interception of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

With the Broncos leading Kansas City 21-9 with 4:59 to go, Mahomes was desperate on fourth-and-22 and the game on the line. He heaved the ball past the first-down sticks, but Simmons came out of nowhere to snag it and ensure Denver would leave with a victory. It ended a brutal 16-game losing streak for the Broncos against their AFC West foes.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***