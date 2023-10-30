Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

GEM OF THE WEEK

Justin Simmons wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

Oct 30, 2023, 1:44 PM

Justin Simmons...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his interception of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

With the Broncos leading Kansas City 21-9 with 4:59 to go, Mahomes was desperate on fourth-and-22 and the game on the line. He heaved the ball past the first-down sticks, but Simmons came out of nowhere to snag it and ensure Denver would leave with a victory. It ended a brutal 16-game losing streak for the Broncos against their AFC West foes.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

Gem of the Week

P.J. Locke...

104.3 The Fan

P.J. Locke wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Packers

Jordan Love took a deep shot, but P.J. Locke sprinted in front of the WR and snagged his first career interception to help the Broncos win

7 days ago

Zach Allen...

104.3 The Fan

Zach Allen wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

Trailing 16-8, Zach Allen burst through the Chiefs defensive line and wasn't touched on his way to sacking the best QB in football

14 days ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

104.3 The Fan

Jaleel McLaughlin wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Jets

Russell Wilson found Jaleel McLaughlin on a screen pass that the running back juggled and batted to himself before taking it 22 yards for a TD

21 days ago

Jonathon Cooper...

104.3 The Fan

Jonathon Cooper wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bears

Trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Nik Bonitto forced a fumble and Jonathon Cooper picked it up and rumbled 35 yards to the end zone

28 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

104.3 The Fan

Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins

Marvin Mims Jr. took a kickoff 99 yards to the house, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing day for the Broncos

1 month ago

Brandon Johnson...

104.3 The Fan

Brandon Johnson wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Commanders

Trailing 35-27 with three seconds left, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball toward the end zone; it was eventually caught by Brandon Johnson

1 month ago

Justin Simmons wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs