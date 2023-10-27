Coach Prime was so inspired by Nuggets, he gave Buffs a speech

Deion Sanders popped by the Denver Nuggets season opener on Tuesday night as they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on ring night.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes was at the game with some of his crew while his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was courtside with teammate Travis Hunter.

The Nuggets got off to a good start with emotions being as high as their new championship banner but their lead dwindled late as LeBron James’ Lakers battled back. But Nikola Jokic held Anthony Davis scoreless in the second half and put the nail into the visitors late, getting the Nuggets off to a strong title defense.

Sanders took something away from Michael Malone’s Nuggets:

“I was invited to the basketball game the other night, and you talking about the Lakers and versus the world champions,” Sanders said in a speech to his team in a video posted to Instagram. “And I don’t just watch basketball, although basketball was my favorite sport. I watch it, I watch it because I love it. I like the little things that are done. The picks, the rolls the post, and the line of the ball and defense—I love all of that—the details. And I noticed one team, everybody on that team bought into their roles. Because they exhorted all options. What’s your role? Do you play? Or are you so caught up in wanting to be the guy, that you can’t even understand your role? You are so caught up in wanting to be the ball, that you can’t understand your responsibility. You so desired to be the man, that you don’t understand you can be amongst men and still be great. What’s your role? And are you willing to play it?”

Sanders said the speech in making a point about how Colorado’s season is running low on time if the Buffaloes are still going to turn things around.

“Do you still believe? I can recall how bad you wanted it when we first walked about there against TCU,” Sanders said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Between Jokic and Jamal Murray’s chemistry and the role players like Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentivous Caldwell-Pope, it truly is an inspiring to unit to watch. The way the Nuggets come together night after night caught Prime’s eyes.

Now the Buffs will need to come together to pull off an upset at some point in their remaining slate if they’re to be bowl eligible. Colorado is on the road against ranked UCLA this weekend then hosts ranked Oregon State and a frisky Arizona team a week later. Meanwhile, a large group of those Nuggets have been keeping track of CU, with them going to a game a few weeks ago and Peyton Watson rocking a No. 21 Prime jersey before Denver’s last game.

***