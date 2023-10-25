LeBron James spoke to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter postgame

CU Buffs football players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter get plenty of attention, but they were the ones who were starstruck on Tuesday night.

The pair attended the Denver Nuggets home opener, a memorable evening in which the team was given their championship rings and raised a banner to the rafters.

It was even more special when the Nuggets casually beat LeBron James and the Lakers, proving their sweep in the Western Conference Finals was no fluke.

But for Sanders and Hunter, the best part of the night may have come postgame. Bleacher Report shared a clip of James speaking to the two, and let’s just say they were pumped.

LeBron had to show love to Shedeur and Travis after the game 🙌👑 pic.twitter.com/dwzzFhZa1I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2023

“Love y’all boys man,” James says to the duo.

“You got to send us your jersey, you got to get us right,” Sanders tells James.

“Aghhhhhhhhhhh!” Hunter exclaims at the end.

It’s a good reminder that Sanders and Hunter may be quite famous themselves, but they’re still just college kids. Sanders is 21-years-old and Hunter is 20. Seeing James, who’s almost double their age at 38, is a very cool moment. He’s Michael Jordan to that generation.

And while James took the loss last night to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the Buffs are hoping to avoid many more of those. Their chances at a bowl game look to be up in the air after a brutal 2OT loss to Stanford the last time out.

They’ll play at UCLA on Saturday, a game in which at 4-3 they need to have. And who knows, maybe James will return the favor and be in the building? The Lakers are off that evening.

