Zach Allen wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

Zach Allen earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his sack of Patrick Mahomes on Thursday night in Kansas City.

Trailing 16-8 in the fourth quarter, Allen burst through the Chiefs defensive line and wasn’t touched on his way to sacking the best QB in football. The play pushed KC back, although a long field goal from kicker Harrison Butker still sailed through on the next play. That made the game 19-8, which was the final score.

Allen was a big free agent pickup by the Broncos this offseason, so it’s nice to see him start making plays. The Broncos will need more of those if they want to turn around their 1-5 season.

Here’s how the play looked on Thursday:

***