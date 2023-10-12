Close
BRONCOS

Steve Smith Sr. absolutely unloads on Jerry Jeudy pregame in KC

Oct 12, 2023, 5:40 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Long-time NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. just unloaded on Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network, pregame in Kansas City.

Jeudy, who’s been the subject of many trade rumors in recent days, has been questioned by fans and media alike for his effort, professionalism and behavior on social media.

Smith called Jeudy on his podcast “just a guy,” and apparently that reached the rabbit ears of Jeudy. What followed was Jeudy allegedly using a slur at Smith and then telling him “I don’t mess with you.” These events apparently occurred on the field at Arrowhead moments ago.

This set Smith off, including saying that he would tell GMs not to trade for Jeudy. Take a look for yourself.

“Don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy, because he’s unable to handle constructive criticism from people, who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver, he’s a tier three. Go back into the studio I’m done now,” Smith concluded.

This is just the latest example of Jeudy being ripped by former NFL players, including 104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth earlier this week.

It appears the Broncos have a major Jeudy problem, and they can’t address it soon enough. Shipping him out of town would  be the next logical step, that is if anyone’s willing to trade for him.

(Update 5:57 p.m.) –

Jeudy might have caught wind of Smith’s comments, as he interrupted his next live shot.

NFL Network’s James Palmer also shared this video of Jeudy dancing near the crew.

We’ll see if any more drama ensues pregame, during the game or postgame.

***

