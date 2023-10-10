Mark Schlereth rips effort from Jeudy and Sutton, would cut both

The Denver Broncos have a lot of problems, but two of the biggest might be wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Both disappeared for long stretches against the Jets in a 31-21 loss, as Denver’s anemic offense couldn’t get anything going at all in the third quarter and for half of the fourth quarter.

And on Tuesday, 104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth ripped into both players. “Stink” told Mike Evans that effort is a major issue for Jeudy and Sutton.

“The effort from our starting wide receivers. Shame on Jerry Jeudy for even thinking he can utter the name of Rod Smith in his tweets. Shame on you, because you’re not a professional. And you don’t know what effort is. Your quarterback’s under duress, somebody locks you up in man coverage on an underneath route, and to call it trotting would be an insult to trotting. You just quit,” Schlereth said.

Schlereth is referencing Jeudy going after Broncos legend Rod Smith on Twitter after the team barely beat the Bears nine days ago. Jeudy has also picked a fight with Shannon Sharpe on the same platform. Smith, Sharpe and Schlereth won two Super Bowls together with the Broncos in the late 1990s.

“Courtland Sutton not coming back to the ball. Neither of those two guys would play for me. I would cut both of those guys,” Schlereth said. “Jerry Jeudy would not be on my team. Jerry Jeudy could not play on the teams I played on if his life depended on it. He’s not tough enough, he’s not focused enough, he’s not good enough, he’s not anything enough.”

“He could not play on our teams. Mike Shanahan would cut hit tomorrow. I would not have him on my team. You can have him. And that’s the reason the Broncos stink,” Schlereth continued.

We’ll see what happens between now and the Halloween trade deadline, but Jeudy and Sutton are definitely two candidates to be moved. While Schlereth would cut them, Denver certainly hopes to get a draft pick back for each guy in return.

To listen to full episodes of “Schlereth and Evans,” click here.

