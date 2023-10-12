Close
BRONCOS

Report: NFL execs think Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will be traded

Oct 12, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The smoke keeps building around the future of Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in Denver.

One day after ESPN reported the team is “open for business” when it comes to Jeudy and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, another piece of information has emerged.

NFL insider Matt Lombardo says multiple sources expect Jeudy to be moved before the trade deadline, which falls on Oct. 31. He cites an NFC executive who says his team is thinking about a deal.

In his article, Lombardo speculates the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Lions and Panthers as possible landing spots for Jeudy. He also mentions the Texans from the AFC. Given the five NFC teams Lombardo mentions, it’s a good guess one of his sources works in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Detroit or Carolina.

Jeudy, a former first-round pick, is in his fourth season with the Broncos. He has not found the end zone in 2023, and has just nine career touchdowns. He’s yet to go for more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season, with his high of 972 coming last year.

104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth ripped Jeudy’s effort and professionalism earlier this week, as well as his comments on social media.

The 1-4 Broncos have already moved on from Randy Gregory and a divorce with Frank Clark is imminent. It looks like Jeudy could be the next to leave town.

(Update 1:04 p.m.) –

Count the Colts reportedly in the mix for Jeudy as well.

At this point, it looks like the list of interested teams is only going to grow, thinking they can revitalize Jeudy’s career.

