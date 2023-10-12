Report: NFL execs think Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will be traded

The smoke keeps building around the future of Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in Denver.

One day after ESPN reported the team is “open for business” when it comes to Jeudy and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, another piece of information has emerged.

NFL insider Matt Lombardo says multiple sources expect Jeudy to be moved before the trade deadline, which falls on Oct. 31. He cites an NFC executive who says his team is thinking about a deal.

NEW: Multiple league sources tell me they expect the #Broncos to trade Jerry Jeudy prior to the deadline, with one NFC Executive saying they have already had “internal discussions” about a possible deal. MORE, including Jeudy’s best fits | @FanBuzz https://t.co/oCfmBuOHvD — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) October 12, 2023

In his article, Lombardo speculates the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Lions and Panthers as possible landing spots for Jeudy. He also mentions the Texans from the AFC. Given the five NFC teams Lombardo mentions, it’s a good guess one of his sources works in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Detroit or Carolina.

Jeudy, a former first-round pick, is in his fourth season with the Broncos. He has not found the end zone in 2023, and has just nine career touchdowns. He’s yet to go for more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season, with his high of 972 coming last year.

104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth ripped Jeudy’s effort and professionalism earlier this week, as well as his comments on social media.

The 1-4 Broncos have already moved on from Randy Gregory and a divorce with Frank Clark is imminent. It looks like Jeudy could be the next to leave town.

(Update 1:04 p.m.) –

Count the Colts reportedly in the mix for Jeudy as well.

Sources tell me that the #Colts have called the Broncos about Jerry Jeudy who many around the league believe will be traded before the trade deadline this year. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 12, 2023

At this point, it looks like the list of interested teams is only going to grow, thinking they can revitalize Jeudy’s career.

***