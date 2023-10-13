Jerry Jeudy: “I don’t remember” pregame talk with Steve Smith Sr.

Long-time NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. destroyed Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network on Thursday night.

After a loss against the Chiefs, Jeudy said he doesn’t remember a contentious pregame moment happening that Smith described.

Smith claims Jeudy used a slur and then told him “I don’t mess with you,” after Smith attempted to approach him pregame. This comes after Smith admitted to calling Jeudy “just a guy” on his podcast.

You need to watch Smith’s full 95-second rant to appreciate the full context, but it’s clear something happened. After Smith went off, Jeudy interrupted his next live shot and was seen dancing near the TV crew.

But when reporters approached Jeudy in the locker room, he played dumb. He dodged the first question, then got a second and said he didn’t remember the incident happening.

"I don't remember that." Jerry Jeudy on what happened with Steve Smith Sr. of NFL Network before the game vs Chiefs #9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/lykOflx6Ru — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 13, 2023

To Jeudy’s credit, he’s actually making sure the conflict doesn’t go any further. He should do the same on social media, instead of picking fights with former Broncos.

For now, this appears to be put to bed, but Jeudy’s time in Denver might be limited.

His name is popping up in several trade rumors, and it’s tough to imagine that the Broncos brass will be happy with the pregame distraction.

