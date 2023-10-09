Close
BUFFS

Oddsmakers believe Buffs will get fourth-straight win vs Pac-12 foe

Oct 9, 2023, 3:16 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off just their second true road win in conference since 2017 and now at 4-2, Deion Sanders crew has maybe their easiest game yet.

Stanford comes to Boulder for a Friday night affair as the 1-4 Cardinal looks for their first Pac-12 win of the season.

The line has CU as a 12-point favorite, which would be a big win by margin for the Buffs season given they’ve played four one-score games. The Buffaloes eventually separated themselves and blew Nebraska out while the Ducks pulverized Colorado, other than those two outings everything has been close.

The Buffs lone two losses are to Oregon and USC, who are each among the best teams in the country. CU beat the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road thanks to late-game heroics from Shedeur Sanders in setting up a game-winning field goal. Meanwhile, Stanford’s lone win this year came against Hawaii, the Cardinal even lost to Sacramento State and Arizona.

The one-time Pac-12 power, Stanford, has fallen off drastically in recent years as the landscape of college football changed all around them. The Cardinal dominated Colorado when the Buffaloes first joined the Pac-12, winning by scores of 48-7, 48-0 and 42-10 in 2011, 2012 and 2015. Dating back to 2016 though Colorado has actually beaten Stanford three times in a row and the Buffaloes can keep that streak alive indefinitely given the two schools are departing for new homes next year. Stanford heads to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Big 12.

The Buffs have been all over the place with oddsmakers this season, jumping from three-score dogs to three-score favorites week over week and touchdown dogs to favorites within a week. Colorado is finally favored to win in back-to-back weeks and will look to enter their bye needing just one more win to achieve bowl eligibility for the second time in a full season since 2007.

The Buffs are 2-1 at Folsom Field and are celebrating its 100th year of hosting football with a Gold Rush game on Friday.

The Buffaloes are 6-6 against Stanford all-time, with the two meeting for the first time in 1904 (a 33-0 loss in Denver.) The Buffaloes won in 2020 35-32 in Palo Alto, and 16-13 in 2019 in Boulder.

The best news for the Buffaloes is Travis Hunter may be back in time for the game.

CU and Stanford will kick at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

