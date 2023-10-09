Jaleel McLaughlin wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Jets
Oct 9, 2023, 12:08 PM
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Jaleel McLaughlin earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his nifty touchdown against the Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, QB Russell Wilson found McLaughlin on a screen pass that the running back juggled and batted to himself before taking it 22 yards for a touchdown.
It was truly a special showcase of athleticism and poise from the rookie, and sent the crowd into a tizzy. Unfortunately, the Broncos would go on to lose 31-21, but McLaughlin appears like he’s going to be a darn good player.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
This was absurd, @Speedkills2k_ 🤯
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/gQbZtYDhQT
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 8, 2023
***