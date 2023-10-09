Close
GEM OF THE WEEK

Jaleel McLaughlin wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Jets

Oct 9, 2023, 12:08 PM

Jaleel McLaughlin...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Jaleel McLaughlin earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his nifty touchdown against the Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, QB Russell Wilson found McLaughlin on a screen pass that the running back juggled and batted to himself before taking it 22 yards for a touchdown.

It was truly a special showcase of athleticism and poise from the rookie, and sent the crowd into a tizzy. Unfortunately, the Broncos would go on to lose 31-21, but McLaughlin appears like he’s going to be a darn good player.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

