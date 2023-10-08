Deion Sanders lays into CU Buffs even though they won at ASU

The Colorado Buffaloes ended their eight-game conference losing streak and scored just their second true road conference win since Mike MacIntyre’s tenure. Oddsmakers had the Buffs topping the Arizona State Sun Devils by three and CU won 27-24 on a late field goal. The game was both a breakthrough and a meeting of expectations for a team that moved to 4-2.

For first-year head coach Deion Sanders none of that was enough. See the two-sport superstar athlete is associated with excellence. For his team to be battling a Sun Devils squad who is now 1-5 may not meet the Prime standard, nor is the way Colorado found themselves fighting.

“Wonderful win,” Sanders began his postgame news conference. “We played like hot garbage and I’m trying to figure this out. I’m sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half. We’ve had practices, we’ve had really diligent meetings, and we’re trying to figure this out. I’m sorry—I’m happy with the win but I am not happy with the fashion we won in. We’re better than that. We really are better than that and we got to start showing that. I expect to win and I expect to win in a better fashion than that. I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties. We’re so much better.”

It’s the second time Sanders has called a CU performance hot garbage in the past three weeks, using that lingo to describe the Buffs blowout loss in their last road effort, out at Oregon.

“I apologize for my anger today but I don’t accept mediocrity maybe you do maybe you can live with it maybe you sleep with it maybe you lie with it maybe you’re comfortable with it but I’m not,” Coach Prime said.

Sanders noted the team’s kicking issues—struggling to get kickoffs into the end zone, missing field goals and a short punt. The coach also talked about penalties, offensive line struggles, run game inefficiencies, timeout usage and other issues that have plagued the Buffs for most of the season.

“How do you start a game like that, with a quarterback like this,” Sanders asked, bringing up two poor Colorado drives to start the game—one of which was a three and out with a big loss and another went for a touchdown over 16 plays with many timeouts needed. It’s like we’re waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does—that’s what he does every week.”

Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, did rescue the Buffs with a five-play 50-yard drive over 38 seconds to set up a game-winning field goal.

Over the game, Shedeur was sacked five times and had to get out of the pocket often. The run game ended up with just 56 yards, 16 of which were a Shedeur touchdown run while the quarterback slang for 239 yards through the air.

