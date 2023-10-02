Jonathon Cooper wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bears

Jonathon Cooper earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his scoop and score touchdown against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

Trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto sacked Bears QB Justin Fields and forced the football out. Cooper picked it up and rumbled 35 yards to the end zone to cut the Chicago lead to 28-27. The extra point by Wil Lutz was good and he’d also hit a late field goal, as the Broncos earned their first win of the season by a score of 31-28.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

