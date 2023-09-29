CU AD asks for no field rush if Buffs upset Trojans

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-0 at home, beating two rivals in Nebraska and Colorado State. Neither was a huge shocker, with the Buffs expected to win each contest and yet the students rushed Folsom Field.

This is nothing new as CU fans and students in particular have done a lot of field rushing over the years, and a lot of the time it was for winning any game given how few the Buffs have won in the past few decades. Most in college sports reserve the field and court rush to huge upsets, understanding that when those knock off happens it’s time to get on the playing surface.

Such would be the case for the Buffs on Saturday, if they beat the USC Trojans it would be a massive upset. CU is a three-touchdown underdog hosting the No. 8 team in the country, and yet athletic director Rick George is asking for no field rush. The administrator sent an email to ticket holders of the game on Thursday.

“Although ‘rushing the field’ has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans,” George said in the email. “Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations.

“Unfortunately, after both of our first two home games, we received an inordinate number of complaints regarding fan conduct (especially student conduct), and after both of our home game victories, students and fans ‘rushed the field.’ Such conduct is unacceptable, and I ask you to please refrain from such behavior for any future events.”

If the Buffs win, it’ll be their biggest upset by ranking since 2007, it would also be the first CU win over USC ever. And this could be the last chance Colorado ever gets against Southern Cal. given the Buffaloes are headed to the Big 12 and Trojans to the Big Ten next season. For Deion Sanders, it’s just another showcase of his team in front of the country.

