Rex Ryan suggests he’s not Broncos DC because of money

For the second straight week, Rex Ryan is talking about the Denver Broncos.

And frankly, the whole football world is after their horribly embarrassing performance on Sunday in Miami. The Broncos defense gave up 70 points, the most in an NFL game since 1966. It was truly pathetic and painful to watch.

And Ryan, who was linked to the defensive coordinator job this offseason, made some interesting comments on Monday. In particular, what sounded like a suggestion he’s not the DC because of money.

Take a listen for yourself, and pay attention at the :15 mark when multiple people are talking.

Rex Ryan, who the Broncos interviewed for their DC job continues to criticize their poor effort. He says "are you kidding me, that could have been me!" When asked about their defense and says "they should have ponied up" which is interesting pic.twitter.com/aHkQOUFikR — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 25, 2023

“Maybe they should’ve ponied up a little bit, you know what I’m saying?” Ryan asks.

It’s an interesting comment, as the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has by far the deepest pockets in the league. And it’s no secret they paid big money for Sean Payton to come be head coach, so why would they skimp on hiring the best coordinator?

This is by no means proof that’s what happened, but Ryan also made the comment on live television. It’s certainly some food for thought.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are stuck with Vance Joseph, whose second stint is going about as bad as his first. They didn’t fire him on Monday, but that doesn’t mean Payton wasn’t asked about it.

We’ll see what the future holds for Joseph, and if Ryan will again be a candidate for the DC job when he inevitably gets the boot.

