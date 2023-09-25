Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Rex Ryan suggests he’s not Broncos DC because of money

Sep 25, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

For the second straight week, Rex Ryan is talking about the Denver Broncos.

And frankly, the whole football world is after their horribly embarrassing performance on Sunday in Miami. The Broncos defense gave up 70 points, the most in an NFL game since 1966. It was truly pathetic and painful to watch.

And Ryan, who was linked to the defensive coordinator job this offseason, made some interesting comments on Monday. In particular, what sounded like a suggestion he’s not the DC because of money.

Take a listen for yourself, and pay attention at the :15 mark when multiple people are talking.

“Maybe they should’ve ponied up a little bit, you know what I’m saying?” Ryan asks.

It’s an interesting comment, as the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has by far the deepest pockets in the league. And it’s no secret they paid big money for Sean Payton to come be head coach, so why would they skimp on hiring the best coordinator?

This is by no means proof that’s what happened, but Ryan also made the comment on live television. It’s certainly some food for thought.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are stuck with Vance Joseph, whose second stint is going about as bad as his first. They didn’t fire him on Monday, but that doesn’t mean Payton wasn’t asked about it.

We’ll see what the future holds for Joseph, and if Ryan will again be a candidate for the DC job when he inevitably gets the boot.

***

Broncos

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos reacts to a referee in the s...

Cecil Lammey

Why Don’t the Denver Broncos Make Coaching Changes after Week 3? Orange and Blue Today 9.25

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – why didn’t DC Vance Joseph get fired on Monday, the truth about the Broncos defense, the few bright spots from Week 3, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

37 minutes ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

104.3 The Fan

Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins

Marvin Mims Jr. took a kickoff 99 yards to the house, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing day for the Broncos

5 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton: ‘Attention to detail’ at practice must improve

The issues ailing the Broncos and culminating in Sunday’s Miami meltdown start at practice, Sean Payton said.

5 hours ago

Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos stands not he field during the national anthem before...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton keeps Vance Joseph as DC after historic Broncos loss

Changes will not come—at least, yet in the Mile High City—as head coach Sean Payton backed Denver Broncos coordinator Vance Joseph

7 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

Courtland Sutton’s good game overshadowed by costly fumbles

The Broncos wide receiver looked more like his old self on Sunday, but a pair of miscues hurt his team and tarnished his big receiving day

11 hours ago

Vance Joseph...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos coaching blunders are happening a second time around

Denver made a mistake when they hired Vance Joseph instead of Kyle Shanahan; now, their repeating the same errors with the same guys

11 hours ago

Rex Ryan suggests he’s not Broncos DC because of money