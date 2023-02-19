Close
BRONCOS

Rex Ryan formally interviews with Sean Payton for Broncos defensive-coordinator position

Feb 19, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Senior Broncos Writer

Rex Ryan is officially in the mix to become the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

Rumored to be on Sean Payton’s radar in recent days, Ryan interviewed with the Broncos on Saturday, as reported Sunday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He joins a group of candidates to interview for the job that includes ex-Broncos head coach Vance Jospeh and current Seahawks assistant coach Sean Desai — who worked under ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio when he was Chicago’s defensive coordinator.

The report would align with a Saturday tweet of Ryan that went viral in Broncos Twitter circles. The tweet showed Rex Ryan in the lobby of the Hilton Inverness Hotel in Centennial. The Broncos have a long business relationship with that hotel.

Ryan, currently an ESPN analyst, hasn’t coached since the Bills dismissed him as head coach with one game left in the 2016 season. He hasn’t served purely as a defensive coordinator since the 2008 season with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he guided the Jets and Bills defenses during his eight-season stint as a head coach.

In 12 seasons as a head coach or defensive coordinator, Ryan’s units finished in the top eight in scoring defense nine times. In his four seasons solely as a coordinator — all with Baltimore (2005-08) — his defenses finished in the top six in scoring defense four times. The Ravens led the league in scoring defense twice in that span.

According to Schefter’s tweet, Ryan told ESPN that he would only leave the network for “the perfect situation.”

Whether Denver qualifies as such for Ryan remains to be seen. But he is now squarely in the hunt for the job.

***

