Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

GEM OF THE WEEK

Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins

Sep 25, 2023, 12:18 PM

Marvin Mims Jr....

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Marvin Mims Jr. earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his return touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Trailing 63-13 in the fourth quarter, Mims took a kickoff 99 yards to the house, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing day for the Broncos. It cut the lead to 63-20, but this game was unfortunately over. Denver would go on to lose 70-20, the worst defeat in franchise history.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

Gem of the Week

Brandon Johnson...

104.3 The Fan

Brandon Johnson wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Commanders

Trailing 35-27 with three seconds left, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball toward the end zone; it was eventually caught by Brandon Johnson

7 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

James Merilatt

Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Raiders

In the waning moments of the first half, the Broncos wide receiver hauled in a pass that put Denver ahead heading into the locker room

14 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins