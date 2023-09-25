Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins

Marvin Mims Jr. earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his return touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Trailing 63-13 in the fourth quarter, Mims took a kickoff 99 yards to the house, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing day for the Broncos. It cut the lead to 63-20, but this game was unfortunately over. Denver would go on to lose 70-20, the worst defeat in franchise history.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Marvin Mims 99 yards to the house! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/F7x3a6Bf7D — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 24, 2023

