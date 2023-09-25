Oddsmakers set CU Buffs as huge home underdogs against USC

The Colorado Buffaloes are on a wild ride this season and have already been three touchdown underdogs twice, a three-score favorite once and a touchdown favorite and underdog in the same week—and we’re just four games in.

The Buffs pulled an all-time upset when oddsmakers took a massive hit as the team upset the TCU Horned Frogs to kick off the season. Sadly for those in Boulder, the Buffs didn’t have the same luck against the Oregon Ducks, who as three-score favorites throttled Colorado on Saturday.

Now 3-1 and just outside the rankings, the Buffs fifth game of the year will be a highly anticipated battle at Folsom Field with the undefeated No. 8 USC Trojans led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will struggle against the Trojans with a spread on the game of -22 in favor of USC. The sharps have the game coming in at about 47-26 in favor of the visitors given the total points on the game.

Colorado has won both their home games, against Nebraska and Colorado State. While USC survived its first road test on Saturday, with the struggling Arizona State Sun Devils giving the Pac-12 power a game for a while, before the Trojans broke it open for a 42-28 win.

The Buffaloes are 0-16 against the Trojans all-time, with the two meeting for the first time in 1927, twice in the 1960s then much more recently with the schools each in the Pac-12. This could be Colorado’s last-ever shot at beating USC, given each are headed to new conferences next season and there’s no promise of the two meeting again.

Colorado will be without Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter in the game against the Williams-led Trojans, though quarterback Shedeur Sanders could still make a run at the award.

USC and CU will kick at 10:00 a.m. here in Denver, on FOX.

The Buffaloes will travel to Arizona State the following week.

