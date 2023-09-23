Close
BUFFS

Ducks coach calls out Prime and the Buffs in fiery pregame speech

Sep 23, 2023, 2:59 PM

Dan Lanning, Bo Nix...

Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was quiet most of the week as Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders threw some pleasantries his way.

But Lanning lit into the Buffs ahead of the Pac-12 opener, with the Ducks following in the footsteps of the firey pregame speech. First, Lanning called out Coach Prime on Friday just ahead of the game then during the ABC broadcast the pregame speech where the Ducks coach didn’t seem to fully understand the task at hand for Sanders—ripped him.

The Ducks were on the board with three touchdowns before the Buffs could get three first downs, in a game Oregon were big home favorites in.

As Lanning said, Colorado’s Cinderella story was dashed on Saturday but for Coach Prime, unlike the Ducks. it’s not really about heading to the College Football Playoff in 2023. Sanders is starting from about as close to zero as possible, and getting the Buffaloes to 3-1 with the possibility of just a second bowl berth in a full season since 2007 would be a huge win for the program in Boulder.

Sadly for Prime, he won’t get a shot back at Lanning with the Ducks headed to the Big Ten and the Buffs going to the Big 12 next year. So it may be personal now for the two of them, just like it has been for all of Colorado’s opponents but it just won’t matter this time around.

Colorado hosts USC next week in Boulder, in a game that will again have the sport’s spotlight.

