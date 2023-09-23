The Oregon Duck mascot lost his head smashing a “Prime” clock
Sep 23, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm
(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Moments before kickoff against the CU Buffs, the Oregon Duck mascot lost his head smashing a “Prime” clock on the field.
The student was clearly embarrassed and bowed his head, trying to run into the tunnel before his identity was revealed.
Take a look for yourself.
OMG @TheOregonDuck pic.twitter.com/UCkVIiphcU
— Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) September 23, 2023
Doing anything to mock Coach Prime and Colorado is a dangerous game, but one the Duck was clearly willing to play.
It backfired in a big way, but we’ll see if it matters on the field. As of this writing, CU already trails Oregon 13-0 in Eugene.
