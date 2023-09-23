Close
BUFFS

The Oregon Duck mascot lost his head smashing a “Prime” clock

Sep 23, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Moments before kickoff against the CU Buffs, the Oregon Duck mascot lost his head smashing a “Prime” clock on the field.

The student was clearly embarrassed and bowed his head, trying to run into the tunnel before his identity was revealed.

Take a look for yourself.

Doing anything to mock Coach Prime and Colorado is a dangerous game, but one the Duck was clearly willing to play.

It backfired in a big way, but we’ll see if it matters on the field. As of this writing, CU already trails Oregon 13-0 in Eugene.

