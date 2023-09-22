Zach Allen on Broncos defense: ‘We’ll figure it out’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Slow starts can be overcome, no doubt. But for the Broncos defense, the degree to which they would struggle as they broke from the blocks was unexpected — even though signs existed down the stretch last year.

In four of the Broncos’ final five games last season, the defense accounted for at least 27 points allowed, with an average of 28.2 points scored by opposing offenses at Denver’s expense in those games, and 26 points allowed per game so far this season. But the Broncos also forced 10 takeaways in those five games to close the 2022 season — with just one takeaway generated this season, the Kareem Jackson end-zone interception off Jimmy Garoppolo that was deflected by Alex Singleton.

“We’re not gonna say, ‘The sky is falling,’” defensive end Zach Allen said.

“We’ll figure it out,” he added. I’ve kind of seen the story play out the past four or five years, a little bit of a slow start. Everybody in the league, it’s sloppy right now. If you watch tape across the league, it’s not all clean. And then it just progresses. It’s the nature of the NFL.”

But at the same time, not every team has as many defensive penalties as the Broncos — 12 through two games.

“I definitely see it, and like I said, the penalties is what’s killing us right now,” Allen said. “So, we get rid of those, and we’re gonna be fine. There’s a lot of good on the tape. I think people kind of get consumed by a lot of stuff.”

Penalties have extended drives, which leads to the Broncos allowing a league-worst 3.25 points per non-kneeldown possession.

‘Last week, there was still a lot of good in the first half,” Allen said. “If we just take that first half and duplicate it in the second half, we’ll be fine. So, we’re working on it. We’ll be fine. We’re in a good spot.”

ZACH ALLEN IS HEALTHY, BUT PLENTY OF OTHERS ARE NOT

That being said, while injuries are not an excuse, they are a factor. Two injuries and the ejection of Kareem Jackson forced the Broncos to use their fifth and sixth options at safety for a majority of last Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Putative nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams remains on injured reserve, although Essang Bassey has played well in Williams’ stead. Frank Clark missed last week due to a hip injury; he hasn’t practiced since then. And Justin Simmons has a hip injury after playing every snap last week.

If Simmons can’t play, the Broncos will be without their No. 1, 3 and 4 safeties, with both Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke on injured reserve. Still, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph plans to stay the course against the explosive Dolphins.

“Our plan won’t change much,” Joseph said. “We have guys that we’ve handpicked to be on this team who are going to play for us. I have no issues with those guys. Even last week in the game when those kids were in the game, I was fine. I wasn’t nervous because I watched them play out here on the field. They work hard, and they are smart guys. I have no concerns about our safety depth.”

And Allen, who played under Joseph in Arizona, has no concerns about his defensive play-caller, either.

“Same guy, same everything. It’s very, very similar,” Allen said. “It’s basically the same thing. Also, the nice thing here is there’s a reason why we both came here. I think there’s a lot of talent on this defense and we’re excited.

“It’s gonna take some time, the meshing of everything like that. And it’s coming soon, and we’ll be good.”

