BRONCOS

For a second-straight day, Justin Simmons sidelined from practice

Sep 21, 2023, 5:27 PM

Justin Simmons...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Justin Simmons worked on the side practice field once again as the Broncos continued their preparations for Sunday’s game in Miami.

The Broncos listed Simmons on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury that he suffered late in the first half of last Sunday’s 35-33 loss to Washington. In spite of the injury, Simmons played all 73 snaps.

Simmons missed five games last season — four to a thigh injury early in the season and one to a knee problem that sidelined him at Tennessee in Week 10. Despite missing more games than he did in any of his first six NFL seasons, Simmons logged a career-high 6 interceptions.

JUSTIN SIMMONS WAS FAR FROM THE ONLY PLAYER SIDELINED THURSDAY

Joining Justin Simmons on the north field were seven teammates:

  • Edge rusher Baron Browning
  • Edge rusher Frank Clark
  • Tight end Greg Dulcich
  • Safety P.J. Locke
  • Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski
  • Nose tackle Mike Purcell
  • Nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams

Williams, Locke and Palczewski can return from injured reserve as soon as Week 5. That is also the earliest possible time for Browning to play, as he is on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Dulcich, who landed on injured reserve after suffering a fourth hamstring injury in a 16-month span in Week 1, is eligible to return as soon as the Week 6 game in Kansas City.

Purcell landed on the injury report this week after playing each of the last two games. Clark missed the loss to Washington because of a hip injury that was reported as “week-to-week.”

BUT MIAMI HAS A HUGE INJURY CONCERN, TOO …

… as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol. Waddle was not seen at the start of practice in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Thursday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Waddle suffered a blow to the head last Sunday in Miami’s Sunday Night Football win at New England. A No. 6 overall pick in 2021, Waddle notched back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two seasons in the NFL.

For a second-straight day, Justin Simmons sidelined from practice