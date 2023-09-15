Close
BRONCOS

Another Broncos injury: Frank Clark now “week-to-week”

Sep 14, 2023, 6:31 PM

Frank Clark...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos career of Frank Clark has not started in the way the team or Clark himself would have hoped. And now, Clark is expected to miss some time due to a hip injury.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clark suffered the injury during practice Wednesday. He is expected to miss “a couple” of weeks while he recovers.

To date, the largest impact made by Clark came at a training-camp press conference. During that session, the ex-Chiefs standout noted that the Broncos-Chiefs series was not a “rivalry” at the present time.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. In a rivalry, it’s competitive,” Clark said then.

Signed by the Broncos in June, Clark did not start in Week 1. Jonathon Cooper edged him out for the first-team assignment.

In Week 1, Clark played 25 snaps in a rotational role, often lining up with second-year player Nik Bonitto on the opposite flank. Starters Randy Gregory and Jonathon Cooper played 40 and 38 snaps, respectively.

According to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus, Clark did not record a pressure in 16 pass-rush opportunities. Cooper and Bonitto each logged a pressure. But the entire collection of edge rushers was largely neutralized by Jimmy Garoppolo’s quick, rhythm-based passing game in what would be a 17-16 Denver defat. No Broncos player recorded a sack in the game.

This coming weekend’s game against Washington should offer more chances for the edge rushers. Second-year Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has a tendency to extend plays by darting in and around the pocket, buying time with his legs for receivers to break off their routes and advance beyond play structure.

But that opportunity will have to wait for Clark.

The Broncos are also expected to get Baron Browning back from the physically-unable-to-perform list at some point after he becomes eligible to return following Week 4.

On the positive side for the Broncos, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Riley Moss and defensive lineman D.J. Jones all had full practice workloads Thursday.

***

