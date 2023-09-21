Close
Prime’s message to Jimmy Horn Jr. before huge TD was incredible

Sep 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

What makes Deion Sanders such an phenomenal head coach was exemplified perfectly with his message to WR Jimmy Horn Jr. on Saturday night.

With the CU Buffs trailing the CSU Rams 28-20 with about two minutes left, Shedeur Sanders led an incredible drive to tie the game. Horn’s 45-yard touchdown catch sent Folsom Field into a frenzy.

But before that play, Horn had a tough night. In fact, in an interview with Taylor Rooks, Coach Prime called it “horrific” to that point.

Still, Horn made one of the biggest catches in recent CU memory and a 2OT victory followed in perhaps the best Rocky Mountain Showdown we’ve ever seen.

And Prime shared with Rooks that he likes to uplift his players. This story he told is inspiring, with Sanders imploring Horn to do it for his dad. Horn’s father is currently incarcerated, but Prime told him he’d be watching the game with other inmates.

“He believes in his son, we gonna make pop proud tonight,” Sanders told Horn. “That’s what we gonna do, because his son is a dog. Now you go out there and show the world who you are.”

Based on the mammoth TV ratings, Horn did show the world what he can do. That touchdown catch happened with more than eight million people still watching.

For anyone who thinks Coach Prime is doing all this for him, they’re flat out wrong. He’s doing it for the kids, and this was an excellent moment of leadership from the Buffs head coach.

***

