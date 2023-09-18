Brandon Johnson wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Commanders

Brandon Johnson earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his Hail Mary touchdown against the Commanders.

Trailing 35-27 with just three seconds left, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball toward the end zone. It was batted up and eventually caught by Johnson, making for a stunning moment at Empower Field at Mile High. Unfortunately, the Broncos didn’t get the two-point conversion and lost the game, 35-33.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***