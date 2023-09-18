Brandon Johnson wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Commanders
Sep 18, 2023, 12:42 PM
(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Brandon Johnson earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his Hail Mary touchdown against the Commanders.
Trailing 35-27 with just three seconds left, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball toward the end zone. It was batted up and eventually caught by Johnson, making for a stunning moment at Empower Field at Mile High. Unfortunately, the Broncos didn’t get the two-point conversion and lost the game, 35-33.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
A HAIL MARY AS TIME EXPIRES
📺: #WASvsDEN on CBS⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/kjBwNtACqA
— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
