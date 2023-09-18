Close
GEM OF THE WEEK

Brandon Johnson wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Commanders

Sep 18, 2023, 12:42 PM

Brandon Johnson...

(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Brandon Johnson earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his Hail Mary touchdown against the Commanders.

Trailing 35-27 with just three seconds left, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball toward the end zone. It was batted up and eventually caught by Johnson, making for a stunning moment at Empower Field at Mile High. Unfortunately, the Broncos didn’t get the two-point conversion and lost the game, 35-33.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

 

***

