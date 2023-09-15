Close
BUFFS

The Rock gets a big welcome at CU, tells kids they can skip class

Sep 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

(Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has arrived at CU, joining Pat McAfee on his show on Friday morning on ESPN.

The wrestling and entertainment icon is in town for The Rocky Mountain Showdown, and confirmed he will be the guest-picker on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday morning.

Here’s The Rock arriving on McAfee’s set, as hundreds of CU students and supporters looked on.

The Rock immediately played up to the crowd, telling the kids it didn’t matter if they skipped class to see him. The party in Boulder is officially on.

The interview with The Rock didn’t focus much at all on Coach Prime and the Buffs, but rather on wrestling, the XFL and if he’d run for President of the United States.

Still, The Rock told some incredible stories, including just how injured he was at his final WrestleMania. He gutted through it to finish the match.

The segment concluded with The Rock, McAfee and his crew doing a toast as the raucous crowd cheered them on.

This won’t be the last celebrity we see on campus this weekend, but it very well might be the biggest.

