Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders is giving everyone sunglasses to troll Jay Norvell

Sep 15, 2023, 9:54 AM

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders is taking it personally.

Jay Norvell, the head coach of the CSU Rams, fired a shot at Coach Prime’s style on Wednesday, particularly that he wears sunglasses and a hat during interviews.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said on his coach’s show. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Well on Friday, with ESPN’s “First Take” in town, Sanders decided to give everyone on set a pair of sunglasses. Molly Qerim, Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith wore them the entire interview.

This follows a clip that hit the Internet earlier, with Prime giving every player on the team sunglasses in a meeting.

Regardless of Norvell’s intentions, this move looks like it’s now backfired. Every single member of the Buffs, and even a huge national media show, is wearing the shades proudly.

It might have been to try to fire up his team, but now CU has even more motivation in a Rocky Mountain Showdown that figures to be lopsided.

We’ll see how many fans show up in sunglasses on Saturday night, but you can bet it’ll be in the thousands. They might need them for how many times the scoreboard lights up.

***

Buffs

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

Will Petersen

The Rock gets a big welcome at CU, tells kids they can skip class

The Rock is in town for The Rocky Mountain Showdown, and confirmed he will be the guest-picker on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday

13 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shares how he really feels about Jay Norvell’s shot

The head coach of Colorado State's words traveled and Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs has a response for Jay Norvell

13 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders steals the show on First Take live from Boulder

Shedeur Sanders may be following in his father's footsteps as a Heisman candidate headed to star in the NFL but Deion Sanders won't be following him

13 hours ago

CU football Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Swagger of Coach Prime is through the roof in ’60 Minutes’ preview

Coach Prime is asked by Jon Wertheim who the best coach in college football is; "Let me see a mirror, so I can look at it," he says

13 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders calls CSU’s Jay Norvell a fool on national TV

Deion Sanders kids went on national TV to scoff at CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell comment's about their dad the head coach of the CU Buffs

13 hours ago

Head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders fires back at CSU’s Jay Norvell shot at Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders responded back to Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell in front of his team on Thursday

2 days ago

Deion Sanders is giving everyone sunglasses to troll Jay Norvell