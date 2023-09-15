Deion Sanders is giving everyone sunglasses to troll Jay Norvell

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders is taking it personally.

Jay Norvell, the head coach of the CSU Rams, fired a shot at Coach Prime’s style on Wednesday, particularly that he wears sunglasses and a hat during interviews.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said on his coach’s show. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Well on Friday, with ESPN’s “First Take” in town, Sanders decided to give everyone on set a pair of sunglasses. Molly Qerim, Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith wore them the entire interview.

This follows a clip that hit the Internet earlier, with Prime giving every player on the team sunglasses in a meeting.

Coach Prime gave everyone on the team a pair of shades 😂 (Via: @DeionSanders | IG) pic.twitter.com/5z2SubAud2 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 15, 2023

Regardless of Norvell’s intentions, this move looks like it’s now backfired. Every single member of the Buffs, and even a huge national media show, is wearing the shades proudly.

It might have been to try to fire up his team, but now CU has even more motivation in a Rocky Mountain Showdown that figures to be lopsided.

We’ll see how many fans show up in sunglasses on Saturday night, but you can bet it’ll be in the thousands. They might need them for how many times the scoreboard lights up.

