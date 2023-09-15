Swagger of Coach Prime is through the roof in ’60 Minutes’ preview

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Coach Prime isn’t just doing sports shows these days.

He’s also on the news.

“60 Minutes” dropped a trailer on Friday morning for their upcoming episode on Sunday, and there’s Deion Sanders front and center. His CU Buffs are already No. 18 in the country with their 2-0 record, and will likely be 3-0 come Saturday night after facing the CSU Rams.

In the preview of the episode, Prime’s swagger is through the roof. At one point he’s asked by Jon Wertheim who the best coach in college football is.

“Let me see a mirror, so I can look at it,” Sanders says.

Check it out for yourself.

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has been shaking up college football. This Sunday, “Coach Prime” sits down with Jon Wertheim to talk about his success in transforming football programs and more. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/viKt0BrMWI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 15, 2023

The show is scheduled to air on CBS at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night, provided the Broncos and Commanders don’t go absurdly long.

This will be a fun, in-depth look at Prime like no other show can provide. 60 Minutes is largely regarded as one of the best long-form journalism shows out there, so the behind-the-scenes access should be very interesting.

And this is yet more proof that Sanders is transcending the game, as it’s not just football folks who want to talk to him — it’s everyone.

***