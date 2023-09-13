Close
CU students camped out, formed massive line to see Buffs

Sep 13, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:40 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Tickets to see Deion Sanders’ No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes have not been easy to come by.

Last weekend’s CU game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers was the hottest ticket in sports and now the Buffs are hosting another rivalry game just a week later. Somehow a limited number of seats were opened up for students on Wednesday morning which drew a massive line in Boulder. And according to the same Twitter account that posted the video of the line, students camped outside of Folsom Field overnight for their tickets.

Colorado has sporting-related events seemingly at all hours this week, with students up at the crack of dawn for tickets on Wednesday, to see First Take on Friday and Gameday on Saturday then up late at night on Thursday and Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Showdown volleyball and football editions. With only 15 D1 sports and a football program that has struggled for two decades, it only took Coach Prime and a few wins for Buffs students to have a demand like the Cameron Crazies.

Based on the demand, the Buffs’ C-Unit student section should be rocking for a second straight week. Even with a 10 a.m. kick, kids were in their seats and cheering for much of the pregame warmups an hour ahead of the start time.

There are about 30,000 undergraduate and a few thousand more graduate students in Boulder. Despite Folsom Field’s student section getting an increase in capacity for the year, there are only 12,000 seats for students and the ticket claim process has been confusing and hard on them, according to student media in Boulder.

Again, this is just some of what happens when you’ve got one of the best teams in the country and the Buffaloes athletic department has a lot of “good problems” at the moment.

The Buffaloes hope to stay undefeated in finishing non-conference play with a giant matchup against the Oregon Ducks looming.

