CU Buffs star who made heroic shot is definitely gone next year

KJ Simpson may have cemented his face on Mt. Buffmore last month with his buzzer-beating game-winner to beat Florida in the NCAA Tournament. Now the Colorado Buffaloes star guard is leaving Boulder, forgoing the rest of his college eligibility in hopes of being drafted into the NBA.

Simpson shared the news on Twitter Friday, announcing he has hired an agent which means he’ll definitely be headed pro.

“My time here in Boulder has created many of the best moments of my life, and I’m deeply grateful for everyone who had an impact on me. It has long been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I thank all of my coaches, teammates, and staff for supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself every step of the way,” Simpson shared in a message. Buff fans, thank you for your support all year. We would not have had the season we did without you. Coach Boyle, all the coaches, trainers, and basketball staff thank you for investing in me every day and always holding me accountable. Without all of you, I would not be where I am today… Furthermore, I have decided to sign with an agent & declare for the NBA Draft. Go Buffs!”

Simpson just finished his junior season by earning a first-team All-Pac-12 nod and playing CU into the dance for the first time since 2021. Earlier this week the Buffs named Simpson their most valuable player for leading the team in points (19.7), assists (4.9) and steals (1.3) per game while racking up the third-most rebounds (5.8). Simpson was the only power conference player in the nation this winter to average at least 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Now he’ll likely get drafted somewhere between No. 25 and No. 45. The 6-foot-2 guard boasts strong shooting splits at 47.5%/43.4%/83.4% a good ability to score and board for his size.

Meanwhile, Tad Boyle will be more or less starting from scratch as Tristan da Silva is expected to graduate, Cody Williams is going to be a top pick and other key players have already hit the transfer portal. The Buffaloes won two tournament games but still seek a first Sweet 16 appearance for the first time in generations. Boyle’s Buffs roam back to the Big 12 and will be showcased in Maui next season, meaning CU has a lot of work to do in the next several weeks.