BUFFS

Nebraska coach stews up beef with Deion Sanders, takes shot at CU Buffs

Apr 19, 2023, 12:38 PM

Matt Rhule...

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers have long been rivals, and in 2023 we’re getting a new flavor to the clash.

New coaches Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule are conducting their programs a bit differently from each other. But both have still relied heavily on the transfer portal, which makes sense since they both likely want their type of guy part of their football team.

Still, Rhule seemingly took a shot at Sanders who posted gleefully about the latest transfer window opening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

 

“I hear other schools (say) they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out … I can’t wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that,” Rhule said over the weekend. “I’m not here … I’m not thinking about anybody else but this team out here.”

So was it a shot? ESPN’s PTI weighed in on Tuesday.

Colorado’s sold-out Spring Game will be broadcasted by ESPN this Saturday. Nebraska and Colorado square off in Week 2 of the regular season this fall.

