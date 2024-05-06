It’s finally here: NHL releases schedule for Avalanche in Round 2

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t played since last Tuesday when they closed out the Winnipeg Jets in five games, and we’ve been waiting for their Round 2 schedule.

Well, the NHL finally released it on Sunday night, now that their opponent is locked in.

The Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knight 2-1 in Game 7, so the Avs will see a familiar foe with a trip to the Western Conference Final on the line.

Dallas knocked Colorado out in Round 2 in 2020, the team’s second straight second-round exit, a streak that would unfortunately turn into three. Luckily, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, but that wound is still there after the Stars beat them in overtime in Game 7. Now, the time for revenge has arrived.

So, when do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game in person?

Here’s the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round NHL Playoffs series with the Dallas Stars

May 7: Game 1, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN), Dallas

May 9: Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (TNT), Dallas

May 11: Game 3, TBD (TNT), Denver

May 13: Game 4, TBD (ESPN), Denver

May 15: Game 5, TBD (TBD), Dallas*

May 17: Game 6, TBD (TBD), Denver*

May 19: Game 7, TBD (TBD), Dallas*

*If necessary

Because the Stars finished with more points in the regular season than the Avalanche, the series will begin in Texas. That’s obviously a bummer, as a matchup against Vegas would’ve started in Denver.

Colorado was great at home this year posting a 31-9-1 record. They were a pedestrian 19-16-6 on the road in the regular season.

During the year, the Avalanche were 3-1 against the Stars, but if the Jets series showed us anything, that does’t really seem to matter. Still, there’s plenty on the line in what should be an excellent series.

Buckle up, the fun starts on Tuesday night in Dallas.