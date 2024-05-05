Wolves reintroduced in Denver, take grueling Game 1 from Nuggets

DENVER—The Denver Nuggets overcame an early 14-point deficit but the Minnesota Timberwolves threw a big second punch to win Game 1 of the second-round series 106-99.

Jamal Murray was certainly feeling the impacts of his reaggravated calf injury from late in the Lakers series. The Blue Arrow was scoreless in the first before busting out a bit later in the game for 17 points but he was a -22 on the game and shot just six-of-14. But his leg hampered his defense and forced Michael Malone into some extra time for veteran backup Reggie Jackson. Big Government did provide some bailout, tallying five points with a plus-minus of plus 15. Justin Holiday was also big off the bench with a plus-minus of plus 19.

It was Michael Porter J. who buoyed Denver for a big chunk of the evening, doing things on both ends. The hot-playing MPJ scored 20 on 13 shots and added a team-best three steals.

However, it was Anthony Edwards who was unstoppable. The shooting guard ended with a career playoff high of 43 points, giving the Nuggets all sorts of issues throughout the game. Denver struggled to find a solution for who could even slow ANT, an issue that will carry over throughout the series.

Edwards’ did show his youth at times, getting called for a technical foul on a big layup in the third quarter to go up five. The stoppage allowed Denver to regroup and quickly tie the game back up. Jamal Murray hit a four-point play to push Karl-Anthony Towns to five fouls. But the Wolves fought back, retaking a seven-point lead into the final minutes of the contest.

Nikola Jokic just couldn’t answer, stifled a bit down the stretch by the NBA’s No. 1 defense. The soon-to-be three-time MVP was slowed by soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Jokic was held to 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while throwing seven turnovers.

Mike Conley remained very steady tonight in keeping up with his performances against Denver all season. The veteran guard finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

Game 2 will be Monday night as Denver tries to battle back after being down in a series for the first time since 2022.