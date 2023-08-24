Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN

Former Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe is officially headed to ESPN.

His future debate partner, Stephen A. Smith, made that announcement on Thursday morning.

Reports had been circulating since last week this was the next step in Sharpe’s career, and Smith made it known “60 seconds” after he learned a deal was done.

As Smith mentioned, Sharpe will be on “First Take” every Monday and Tuesday during football season. He’ll make his debut on Sept. 4, just a few days before the Chiefs and Lions begin the 2023 NFL season.

After an NFL career that saw him win three Super Bowls, two with Denver, Sharpe has carved out an excellent media career. From CBS, to Sirius radio, to FS1, people love watching him and listening to him.

And even though Sharpe’s time debating Skip Bayless came to an end after the NBA Finals, he found a new home in a matter of months.

Sharpe played for the Broncos for 12 of his 14 years in the NFL, hauling in 55 touchdowns and gaining more than 8,400 receiving yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

