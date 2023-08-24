Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN

Aug 24, 2023, 10:56 AM

Shannon Sharpe...

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe is officially headed to ESPN.

His future debate partner, Stephen A. Smith, made that announcement on Thursday morning.

Reports had been circulating since last week this was the next step in Sharpe’s career, and Smith made it known “60 seconds” after he learned a deal was done.

As Smith mentioned, Sharpe will be on “First Take” every Monday and Tuesday during football season. He’ll make his debut on Sept. 4, just a few days before the Chiefs and Lions begin the 2023 NFL season.

After an NFL career that saw him win three Super Bowls, two with Denver, Sharpe has carved out an excellent media career. From CBS, to Sirius radio, to FS1, people love watching him and listening to him.

And even though Sharpe’s time debating Skip Bayless came to an end after the NBA Finals, he found a new home in a matter of months.

Sharpe played for the Broncos for 12 of his 14 years in the NFL, hauling in 55 touchdowns and gaining more than 8,400 receiving yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

***

Broncos

jerry jeudy...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos best receiver carted off the field at joint practice

The Denver Broncos receivers room is having a tough preseason with injuries and Thursday may have been the worst break yet

14 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

The first day of Broncos-Rams joint practice will be defined by what happens on the second

The first Broncos-Rams joint practice was not what Sean Payton wanted, with two Jerry Jeudy drops ... but there's one more chance Thursday.

2 days ago

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Will Petersen

Broncos officially unveil massive new scoreboard at Mile High

The new scoreboard was one of the centerpieces of $100M worth of renovations done at the stadium; it's now the fourth largest in the NFL

2 days ago

Jonathan Taylor...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos one of most interested teams in Jonathan Taylor

"From people that I talk to, multiple sources around the league...it's the Dolphins and it's the Broncos," Cecil Lammey said on 104.3 The Fan

2 days ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

What Did Joint Practices Reveal about Russell Wilson? Orange and Blue Today 8.23.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes with the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: What did joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams reveal about QB Russell Wilson, drops were once again a problem for WR Jerry Jeudy, why did the pass rush fail to get pressure in drills, […]

2 days ago

Albert Okwuegbunam...

Andrew Mason

Is Albert Okweugbunam making a last-minute roster push?

"He had one of his better weeks," Sean Payton said of Albert Okwuegbunam ... but will that be enough to make the team?

2 days ago

Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN