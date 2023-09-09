Buffs unveil another new uniform for showdown with Huskers
Sep 9, 2023, 9:38 AM
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Nebraska might call their defense the “blackshirts.” But for Saturday’s showdown at Colorado, their opponent is going to one-up them.
A week after donning all-white uniforms at TCU, the Buffaloes will be going with black jerseys and black helmets for their matchup with a long-time rival. It’s the latest sharp look for the Deion Sanders-led CU team.
Closeup of Colorado’s new black uniforms pic.twitter.com/CmswqnMO27
— Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 9, 2023
Look good, play good. That’s obviously something Coach Prime leans into. And on Saturday, the Buffs will certainly be a group of sharp-dressed men.
