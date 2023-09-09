Close
BUFFS

Buffs unveil another new uniform for showdown with Huskers

Sep 9, 2023, 9:38 AM

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Nebraska might call their defense the “blackshirts.” But for Saturday’s showdown at Colorado, their opponent is going to one-up them.

A week after donning all-white uniforms at TCU, the Buffaloes will be going with black jerseys and black helmets for their matchup with a long-time rival. It’s the latest sharp look for the Deion Sanders-led CU team.

Look good, play good. That’s obviously something Coach Prime leans into. And on Saturday, the Buffs will certainly be a group of sharp-dressed men.

