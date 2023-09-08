Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

A key Broncos first-teamer is questionable for Week 1

Sep 8, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The door isn’t closed on Jerry Jeudy playing Sunday against the Raiders. That isn’t a surprise.

Friday, the Broncos officially listed Jeudy as questionable with a hamstring injury. And all things considered, it’s the best news that the Broncos could have received regarding the status of their fourth-year wide receiver.

Joining Jeudy among players listed as questionable is rookie cornerback Riley Moss. He saw limited work all week in the wake of core-muscle surgery that sidelined him throughout the preseason.

Jeudy returned to the practice field Wednesday, just 13 days after injuring his hamstring during the second joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I won’t say I’m surprised, but I’ve been putting a lot of work in the last two weeks just so I could try to get back for the first game,” Jeudy told reporters in the locker room on Thursday.

THE CONTINGENCY PLAN IF JERRY JEUDY DOES NOT TAKE PART SUNDAY

If Jerry Jeudy cannot play, the Broncos are likely to activate at least one wide receiver from the practice squad. Phillip Dorsett and Lil’Jordan Humphrey are the primary candidates.

Jeudy missed two games last year due to an ankle injury. When he returned in Week 13, he launched into the best six-game stretch of his career. That helped compel the Broncos to pick up his fifth-year option, assuring his contract through the 2024 season.

The Broncos already have two wide receivers on season-ending injured reserve: Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil.

Denver listed tight end Chris Manhertz on the injury report with a chest injury. However, he saw full practice workloads in each of the last two days. He is expected to play.

The Broncos also included cornerback Pat Surtain II on the injury report. The third-year cornerback saw limited work Friday due to an ankle injury. However, he was not listed as “questionable” as to his game status, which would keep him on track to play against the Raiders.

The Broncos kick off Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MDT.

***

Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates scoring a tou...

Cecil Lammey

Who Will Be the Denver Broncos Lead Back in Week 1? Orange and Blue Today 9.8.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – how the backfield touches will be split between Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin, concerns about Pat Surtain’s ankle injury, what is the best strategy to win against the Raiders, plus more! Follow […]

17 hours ago

Terrell Davs...

104.3 The Fan

Terrell Davis to join Schlereth and Evans mornings after Broncos games on 104.3 The Fan

Terrell Davis is one of the most popular Broncos of all-time, one the franchise’s three winners of NFL MVP and the team's first Super Bowl MVP

17 hours ago

Davante Adams, Denver...

Mike Evans

Broncos facing a must-win in season opener against the Raiders

In his debut as the Broncos head coach, Sean Payton knows the importance of getting off to a good start and building some momentum

17 hours ago

Maxx Crosby...

Andrew Mason

Job No. 1 for Broncos: Stop Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby haș wreaked havoc on the Broncos over the course of his career. Joe Lombardi knows that has to change.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Which Players Flip the Switch for the Denver Broncos in Week 1? Orange and Blue Today 9.7.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the difference in Frank Clark, why Russell Wilson is one of the fellas, Jerry Jeudy will not push the coaches to play, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders...

Jake Shapiro

How to watch Broncos open 2023 NFL season against Raiders

The Denver Broncos play Sunday afternoon in Colorado, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023-24 NFL slate, here's how to tune in

2 days ago

A key Broncos first-teamer is questionable for Week 1