A key Broncos first-teamer is questionable for Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The door isn’t closed on Jerry Jeudy playing Sunday against the Raiders. That isn’t a surprise.

Friday, the Broncos officially listed Jeudy as questionable with a hamstring injury. And all things considered, it’s the best news that the Broncos could have received regarding the status of their fourth-year wide receiver.

Joining Jeudy among players listed as questionable is rookie cornerback Riley Moss. He saw limited work all week in the wake of core-muscle surgery that sidelined him throughout the preseason.

Jeudy returned to the practice field Wednesday, just 13 days after injuring his hamstring during the second joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I won’t say I’m surprised, but I’ve been putting a lot of work in the last two weeks just so I could try to get back for the first game,” Jeudy told reporters in the locker room on Thursday.

THE CONTINGENCY PLAN IF JERRY JEUDY DOES NOT TAKE PART SUNDAY

If Jerry Jeudy cannot play, the Broncos are likely to activate at least one wide receiver from the practice squad. Phillip Dorsett and Lil’Jordan Humphrey are the primary candidates.

Jeudy missed two games last year due to an ankle injury. When he returned in Week 13, he launched into the best six-game stretch of his career. That helped compel the Broncos to pick up his fifth-year option, assuring his contract through the 2024 season.

The Broncos already have two wide receivers on season-ending injured reserve: Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil.

Denver listed tight end Chris Manhertz on the injury report with a chest injury. However, he saw full practice workloads in each of the last two days. He is expected to play.

The Broncos also included cornerback Pat Surtain II on the injury report. The third-year cornerback saw limited work Friday due to an ankle injury. However, he was not listed as “questionable” as to his game status, which would keep him on track to play against the Raiders.

The Broncos kick off Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MDT.

