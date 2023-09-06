Close
BRONCOS

A key Broncos wide receiver was back at practice

Sep 6, 2023, 2:39 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos did not place Jerry Jeudy on short-term injured reserve. And in recent days, the reason why is obvious: His timeline is shorter than the four-game minimum injured reserve requires.

Two days after warming up before working out on a side field, Jeudy practiced with his teammates on Wednesday, working during the individual period as the Broncos accelerated their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Sean Payton told the media after practice that Jeudy was “limited” — and that will almost assuredly be his designation on the team’s first injury report of the year.

It marked the first repetitions observed of Jeudy since he injured his hamstring during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24.

THE INJURY HISTORY OF JERRY JEUDY

Jerry Jeudy has missed time to injuries in each of the last two seasons.

Last year, he missed two games in November due to an ankle injury — one of which was an overtime loss to Las Vegas. Upon his Week 13 return against Baltimore, he started the best stretch of his career, amassing 523 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 receptions over a 6-game run to close the season.

YouTube video

Jeudy played the first 17 games of his career — 16 in his rookie season and then the regular-season opener in New Jersey against the New York Giants to start the 2021 campaign. But in that win over the Giants, Jeudy suffered a high-ankle sprain during the third quarter. He missed six games before returning in Week 8. Jeudy also missed the Week 17 game at Los Angeles in the 2021 season due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the previous two seasons, Denver is 2-7 when Jeudy does not play and 10-15 when he does — a difference of 17.8 percentage points.

ELSEWHERE ON THE ROSTER …

  • Tight end Greg Dulcich was the only player on the 53-player roster not seen on the field at the start of practice. Payton said he was excused due to a family matter.
  • Safety P.J. Locke and edge rusher Baron Browning worked out on the side field. Locke is on injured reserve, while Browning remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Both are not eligible for activation until at least Week 5.

***

