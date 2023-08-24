Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos can breathe; Jerry Jeudy injury bad, but not awful

Aug 24, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For Jerry Jeudy, examination of his injured hamstring revealed bad news. But it could have been worse.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jeudy suffered a “moderate” hamstring injury that will require him to miss the next “several” weeks of work.

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the injury after practice, but said that further evaluation would reveal the severity.

Jeudy suffered the injury while running an end-around during practice Thursday. He grabbed his hamstring as team medical personnel rushed to him. They helped him onto a cart moments later, and subsequently back to the locker room.

THE POTENTIAL TIMELINE FOR JERRY JEUDY

The timeline of “several weeks” could bring a stint on injured reserve into play. However, the Broncos would have to keep Jerry Jeudy on the 53-player squad for one day after the roster deadline, which comes at 2 p.m. MDT next Tuesday. They can’t place him on injured reserve now; if they did, he’d be out for the season.

The nature of hamstring injuries also matters. As the Broncos have experienced with players such as Greg Dulcich and the recently-waived KJ Hamler, hamstring issues can be finicky and linger. Denver’s best play could be to be patient with Jeudy to minimize the chance of recurrence during the regular season.

If the Broncos place Jeudy on IR after the regular season begins, he’d have to stay there for four weeks before potentially returning in Week 5. If they avoid doing that, he could return at any time.

Jeudy missed two games last season due to an ankle injury. One year earlier, a high-ankle sprain suffered in the third quarter of the regular-season opener against the New York Giants sidelined him for six games.

Upon Jeudy’s return from last year’s ankle injury, he played the best football of his career. The six games after that issue saw him catch 37 passes for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns. He caught at least 4 passes in each of those games and amassed 65 or more yards all but once during that stretch.

***

Broncos

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Who Steps Up for the Denver Broncos after WR Jerry Jeudy’s Injury? Orange and Blue Today 8.24

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Who steps up after WR Jerry Jeudy’s hamstring injury, what did we learn in two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

DMac

Broncos still have many questions, may have taken big-time blow

What was once, existed once again. Denver Broncos training Camp 2023 was bookended by injuries to wide receivers

18 hours ago

jerry jeudy...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos best receiver carted off the field at joint practice

The Denver Broncos receivers room is having a tough preseason with injuries and Thursday may have been the worst break yet

18 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe...

Will Petersen

Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN

Reports had been circulating this was the next move for Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith made the announcement on ESPN on Thursday

18 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

The first day of Broncos-Rams joint practice will be defined by what happens on the second

The first Broncos-Rams joint practice was not what Sean Payton wanted, with two Jerry Jeudy drops ... but there's one more chance Thursday.

2 days ago

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Will Petersen

Broncos officially unveil massive new scoreboard at Mile High

The new scoreboard was one of the centerpieces of $100M worth of renovations done at the stadium; it's now the fourth largest in the NFL

2 days ago

Broncos can breathe; Jerry Jeudy injury bad, but not awful