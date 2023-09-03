Close
BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter dunk on the CU football haters

Sep 2, 2023, 9:51 PM

Shedeur Sander Travis Hunter...

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are calling out the haters.

After Colorado and Coach Prime stunned TCU on Saturday, 45-42, these guys aren’t having any of it on social media.

The QB and WR, who look like early Heisman Trophy candidates, were vocal on Saturday night. And rightfully so.

Sanders was awesome against the Horned Frogs, completing 38-47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns. He threw no interceptions and broke a single-season CU record for passing yards in one game.

Hunter played 151 snaps at cornerback and wide receiver, an absurd number, and had an interception. He caught 11 passes for 119 yards.

It’s totally fair game for Sanders and Hunter to talk smack after what they did. No one, I mean no one, expected them to beat TCU.

Not only did they pull it off, they both look like they’re two of the best college players and could contend for one of the most famous awards in sports.

Buckle up, Buffs fans, we’re just getting started.

***

