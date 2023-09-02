Oddsmakers make big change in prediction for Colorado-Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes colossal 45-42 win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs was one of the bigger victories in program history, and it came in head coach Deion Sanders debut in black gold.

The first Saturday of the fall that everyone had circled since Coach Prime was hired may only be eclipsed by the second Saturday of September, when the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers come to Boulder. Like always the schools have feuded, heating up since Sanders was hired at CU and Nebraska hired Matt Rhule around the same time from the NFL.

The two schools had drastically different debuts to their 2023 seasons, with the Buffaloes winning a back-and-forth shootout in a dramatic way. Meanwhile, Nebraska embarrassed themselves with a 13-10 loss where they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and lost on a buzzer-beating field goal.

Hype in Boulder appeared to be real and the two will meet on Big Noon Kickoff, but oddsmakers see the game a lot differently now than they midweek. The spread has moved from the Cornhuskers being as much as 10-point favorites according to some, to a touchdown heading into Saturday morning, and now the Buffaloes are only being spotted 2.5 points. This could even flip further when the money starts coming in on Colorado, which sportsbooks already say is their biggest liability this fall.

The Buffaloes impressed in the game not only by winning but bringing an exciting style that saw Shedeur Sanders break the school’s single-game passing record and out-gain in yards the entire team’s production in every single game going back to the 2020 season opener. All the while his favorite target, and his practice foe, Travis Hunter launched his Heisman campaign into the stratosphere with his FBS debut.

The Buffaloes have won two in a row against the Cornhuskers, with Nebraska’s last win coming way back when both were in the Big 12.

