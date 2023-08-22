Bruce Brown shares heartfelt goodbye message to Denver

Very few Denver Nuggets players have ever fallen in love with the Mile High City the way Bruce Brown did this past year, now he’s saying goodbye.

Brown’s one-year spurt with the Nuggets saw the five-year pro become an extremely valuable and versatile role player who propelled Denver to its first-ever hoops title. But because Brown was so good, he opted out of his contract, seeking a bigger payday and the market offered him more in a single year than the Nuggets could in total, thanks to a quirk in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Brown signed a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, as free agency opened. Why it took a few months for him to say goodbye to Denver is unknown and doesn’t really matter—but he loves us so much he was seen in the Highlands over the weekend giving away a tray of shots at pizza joint Happy Camper.

“DENVER! To my teammate and coaches I appreciate the year we had together couldn’t ask for a better group to be around 24/7 love y’all,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “To the fans Thank you for the love and support throughout this year never felt anything like that before! Also to all the friends I made in the city I will definitely miss the laughs and just the great vibes we always had! ALL LOVE ❤️ BRUCIE B OUT!!”

In the post, he shared a photoshopped picture of him as a baby wearing Nuggets gear next to Nikola Jokic as a baby wearing Nuggets gear. Brown also tagged a lot of behind-the-scenes Nuggets workers in the post, showing just how much this team had everyone making an impact on each other.