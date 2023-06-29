Close
NUGGETS

Report: Bruce Brown to meet with Mavs, but Nuggets ‘not ruled out’

Jun 29, 2023, 3:50 PM

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is going to have a lot of suitors in free agency.

Could he be going to Los Angeles to join the Lakers? Unfortunately, it looks like there’s some momentum for that.

Could he be headed to someone with a lot of salary cap space like the Rockets or Spurs? Perhaps.

Or could Brown join a Western Conference team that was a massive disappointment a year ago but still has a young star in Luka Doncic? That’s a new option coming into focus.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon is reporting Brown will meet with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday when free agency opens  — or at some point this weekend. But, MacMahon makes it clear that Brown possibly coming back to the Nuggets isn’t dead yet.

As you might know by now, Brown can get a lot more money on the open market than he can from Denver, thanks to some quirky salary cap rules. That said, if he returns to the Nuggets and has another big year, he could really hit the lottery next offseason — including with a contract from Denver.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but one thing is clear: Brown is going to be one of the hottest free agents on the market.

And winning a championship helped in a big way to make that happen.

