Broncos will wear alternate helmet in perhaps team’s spiciest game

The Denver Broncos unveiled a new white alternate helmet last month.

And on Thursday, they announced the two games they’ll take the field with the “Snowcapped” helmet on.

It’ll be Week 5 against the New York Jets and Christmas Eve versus the New England Patriots. Both contests will take place at Empower Field at Mile High with Denver rocking its all-orange alternate uniform.

⚠️ A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for #BroncosCountry ⚠️ Our #Snowcapped alt helmet schedule is here 🥶 📰 » https://t.co/V6zEVPWrkG pic.twitter.com/yXLPouBQoI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 17, 2023

The Jets game is perhaps the spiciest on the team’s schedule. Between the return of former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who got fired after just 15 games, and all kinds of smack talk this summer, it’s circled on a lot of calendars.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Hackett did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history in Denver. He wasn’t wrong, but that caused both Jets head coach Robert Saleh and QB Aaron Rodgers to respond. Hackett eventually chimed in himself.

The “Snowcapped” helmet is the first all-white helmet in team history. The reveal drew a ton of praise, and it’ll be fun to finally see the Broncos wear them on the field.

