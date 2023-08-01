Hackett fires back at Payton, says he broke coaches code

On Tuesday a babbling Nathaniel Hackett seemed to address the ongoing comments between Sean Payton, Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

It’s hard to tell exactly what the former Broncos head coach was talking about but the now Jets offensive coordinator was thrown under the bus by new Denver head coach Payton last week. Since it’s been a war of words between the two sides that include two of the sports biggest teams and some of its biggest names.

It all stemmed when Sean said everybody involved in last year’s disastrous five-win season had a little stink on their hands and that he would be doing everything the exact opposite of Hackett. Going on to say that the season was “an incrimination on the head coach, GM, president and everybody else.”

Nate clapped back nearly a week later saying:

“Obviously last week has been a very unique week, I think for for this organization and you know, I’ve been involved in this business my whole life 43 years. And as a coach, you know as a coach’s kid, you know, we live in a glass house, we know that we all live in different rooms, we all got a key for it. And it’s one of those things that there’s a code there’s a way things are done in that house and, you know, this past week it’s frustrating, and it sucks but we’re all susceptible to the things that you do mistakes you make.”

Here’s a video of the full quote from Hackett, where he continued by saying, “It’s unfortunate that this had to happen. That the comments were made, but hey, they did. I’ll tell you, I was probably more surprised that they happen now. I was definitely expecting him in Week 5. So I’m almost thankful that we got that out of the way… you can always look at that silver lining.”

“Oh, man. There’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense,” Payton told USA Today last week. “I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Payton has since said he regrets making those comments but did not apologize for his honesty which seemingly went against his wish for the team to be anonymous donors and to get away from the buzz. That request hasn’t always been followed by the team, nor the coach now which is probably where some of the regret comes in. Payton also said he’d reach out to Hackett, which Hackett said has not happened.

Meanwhile, as Hackett said, the Broncos play the Jets in Week 5, so saddle up. As for everything else Hackett said—it was something it’s just unclear what it was.

“Sometimes things are said that are totally uncalled for and it does bring your team together. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Hackett said.

