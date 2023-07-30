Close
BRONCOS

Aaron Rodgers slams Sean Payton for comments about Nathaniel Hackett

Jul 30, 2023, 12:00 PM

Aaron Rodgers...

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton issued a mea culpa on Friday regarding his comments to USA Today‘s Jarrett Bell about Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching job in Denver last year.

But that’s not enough for Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets quarterback — and friend of Hackett from their time together in Green Bay from 2019-21 — fired back in comments to Peter Schrager on NFL+.

Calling Payton “insecure,” Rodgers took umbrage to Payton’s sentiments, which included saying last year’s Broncos endured “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

To that, Rodgers fired back to defend Hackett, who is now the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

“On the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL,” Rodgers said. “Just his approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business — with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.

“And it made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year?

“I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

Rodgers’ new head coach, Robert Saleh, also stood up for Hackett at a Thursday press conference.

“Well, I’m not going to acknowledge Sean on that. He’s been in the league awhile, he can say whatever the hell he wants,” Saleh said.

“I kind of live by the saying ‘if you ain’t got no haters you ain’t poppin.’ So, hate away. Obviously we’re doing something right if you got to talk about us when we donit play you until Week [5].”

That game, already circled, gained even more intrigue Sunday morning.

***

