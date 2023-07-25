Close
BRONCOS

Broncos officially unveil white alternate helmet, call it “Snowcapped”

Jul 25, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Broncos alternate helmet...

(Photo courtesy of the Denver Broncos)

(Photo courtesy of the Denver Broncos)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Like the peaks on the majestic Rocky Mountains for much of the year, the Broncos will be topped with white this season.

After offering a few teases on social media in recent months, the Broncos unveiled their alternate helmets — which will see the team in white helmets for the first time in club history. Denver went with the old school “D” logo that many fans adore.

And here are all the details on the helmet, including what uniform the Broncos can wear it with.

Prior to this, the Broncos wore brown, orange, academy-blue and navy-blue helmets throughout their first 63 seasons.

This takes advantage of the NFL relaxing its helmet rules. In 2012, the NFL limited teams to just one helmet shell, citing player-safety concerns. Last year, the league relaxed the rules, allowing teams a second helmet shell. Eleven clubs took advantage.

This year, a slew of other teams joined them. Two of them, the Browns and Titans, brought white helmets into the mix.

A brief history of Broncos alternate helmets

This season will be the first since 2009 to see the Broncos wear multiple helmet shells. Fourteen years ago, they wore brown helmet shells for two games as the original American Football League teams collectively celebrated their 50th season of existence with throwback-uniform games. The Broncos wore the brown shells for games against New England and the San Diego Chargers. They won both contests.

Prior to that, the last previous two-helmet-shell year was 2001. The Broncos wore throwback uniforms to their 1968-96 template for a Thanksgiving game at Dallas, winning, 26-24. Topping those uniforms were academy-blue helmets, donned for the first time since Jan. 4, 1997.

Denver also had multiple helmet shells in 1994 to commemorate the NFL’s 75th season. They wore orange helmet shells for a pair of games to commemorate the ones worn from 1962-66, and donned the 1965-66 uniform design. The Broncos lost both games.

From 2016-22, the Broncos had an alternate helmet logo, wearing the classic “D” and a throwback-style uniform with block numerals and three stripes on the sleeves, helmets and pants. It was the Broncos’ first-ever uniform that featured both orange pants and jerseys. However, it was the same navy helmet shell as worn in the template the team introduced in 1997.

Here’s one more look at the new helmet unveiled on Tuesday.

***

