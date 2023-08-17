Broncos coach Sean Payton dons hat he told players not to wear

Gilligan called, he wants his hat back, Sean…

After Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told players 10 days ago that he didn’t want to see bucket hats on the team’s sidelines, the coach was on social media wearing one for Kay Adams’ show at Dove Valley.

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses on, Gilligan’s hats on, interviews during the game,” Payton said at the time. “That’s what I don’t want to see. But we’ll communicate all that.”

Payton is seemingly being good to a friend in the media, Adams, who is making a joke and wanted Payton in on it. Here’s the post below.

But is it the best look for Payton who has tried to get his team off of social media to be anonymous donors? He has put his foot in his mouth several times telling his players not to do something before he himself does that thing. This line isn’t far off what some of Payton’s past holds from New Orleans requiring discipline but lacking it in himself.

Still, this isn’t that deep, Payton puts on a bucket hat after telling his players not to. Cool. Now let’s see a veteran Broncos player like Justin Simmons or Russell Wilson put the bucket hat back on for Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, how would Payton respond?

All of this comes in line after several years of bad football in Denver, capped by an embarrassing 2022 where the team lacked discipline under a happy-go-lucky head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. Payton has come in with fury, trying to button up the Broncos and get the team back to its historic strong play. Payton had a strong 15-year tenure with the Saints, ending in 2021 and he spent last season in the media working for FOX’s NFL coverage.

