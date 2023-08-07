Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton is all business for preseason, players need to stay in line

Aug 7, 2023, 1:38 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — You’ve gotten used to seeing Broncos players interviewed on the sideline during preseason games.

Shoot, one player got engaged on the sideline in a game. That’s exactly what transpired six years ago, when offensive tackle Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend.

Preseason games — for the starters, at least — become a fountain of informality. Some players removed jerseys.

So, when Sean Payton answered a question about what he wanted to see in preseason, he eventually detoured to explain that it was easier to discuss what he didn’t want to see.

And only one of those items related to on-field work.

“I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field,” Payton said.

And then he turned to the bench.

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses on, Gilligan’s hats on, interviews during the game,” Payton said. “That’s what I don’t want to see. But we’ll communicate all that.”

In-game interviews with the Broncos’ local TV broadcast during the preseason have been commonplace since time immemorial. Those join myriad other media-related items to land in the incinerator this offseason as Payton remakes the team’s day-to-day business in his image.

While Payton didn’t mention Watson’s in-game proposal specifically, it’s precisely the kind of thing that he doesn’t want to see.

Payton also said that the team would have a rehearsal of pre-game stretching and routine during a practice Thursday.

“It’ll be game-like. We’ll go through all of that,” Payton said.

Payton also had the team practice with a 40-second clock during Monday’s session.

“Just the sense of urgency of in and out, up and down, on and off,” Payton said. “Obviously, if you get to the line of scrimmage within 15 seconds, there’s a lot you can do. If you get to the line of scrimmage with six seconds, there’s not a whole lot you can do.”

Payton plans to play starters on Friday in Arizona, including QB Russell Wilson.

***

Broncos

ENGLEWOOD , CO - AUGUST 3: Curtis Robinson (63) of the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons (31) and Jona...

Cecil Lammey

What’s the Impact of Denver Broncos Justin Simmons’ Injury? Orange and Blue Today 8.07.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: the impact of S Justin Simmons’ injury on QB Russell Wilson, the truth about RB Javonte Williams, how many jokers will the Sean Payton offense have, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

16 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

The episode was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title as Peyton Manning tells Michael Porter Jr. good luck in the playoffs

16 hours ago

Blue police light...

Will Petersen

Brother of ex-Bronco Aqib Talib sentenced to 37 years in prison

Yaqub Talib pled guilty to murder last month; Aqib was at the courthouse to learn his brother's punishment, but did not speak to reporters

16 hours ago

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Courtland Sutton appears to be back to pre-injury level of play

For the first time since tearing his ACL during the 2020 season, Courtland Sutton seems to have the explosiveness back in his game

16 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

How Payton wants to create a ‘smart football team’ at Broncos training camp

A common sight at Broncos training camp is Sean Payton grinding practice to a halt to make a specific point about situational football.

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Turning the Corner in Training Camp? Orange and Blue Today 8.05.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos at training camp. Topics Include: is QB Russell Wilson getting better each day, the emphasis on blocking is a must, young players making an impression like WR Brandon Johnson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

Sean Payton is all business for preseason, players need to stay in line