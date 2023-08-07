Sean Payton is all business for preseason, players need to stay in line

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — You’ve gotten used to seeing Broncos players interviewed on the sideline during preseason games.

Shoot, one player got engaged on the sideline in a game. That’s exactly what transpired six years ago, when offensive tackle Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend.

Preseason games — for the starters, at least — become a fountain of informality. Some players removed jerseys.

So, when Sean Payton answered a question about what he wanted to see in preseason, he eventually detoured to explain that it was easier to discuss what he didn’t want to see.

And only one of those items related to on-field work.

“I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field,” Payton said.

And then he turned to the bench.

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses on, Gilligan’s hats on, interviews during the game,” Payton said. “That’s what I don’t want to see. But we’ll communicate all that.”

In-game interviews with the Broncos’ local TV broadcast during the preseason have been commonplace since time immemorial. Those join myriad other media-related items to land in the incinerator this offseason as Payton remakes the team’s day-to-day business in his image.

While Payton didn’t mention Watson’s in-game proposal specifically, it’s precisely the kind of thing that he doesn’t want to see.

Payton also said that the team would have a rehearsal of pre-game stretching and routine during a practice Thursday.

“It’ll be game-like. We’ll go through all of that,” Payton said.

Payton also had the team practice with a 40-second clock during Monday’s session.

“Just the sense of urgency of in and out, up and down, on and off,” Payton said. “Obviously, if you get to the line of scrimmage within 15 seconds, there’s a lot you can do. If you get to the line of scrimmage with six seconds, there’s not a whole lot you can do.”

Payton plans to play starters on Friday in Arizona, including QB Russell Wilson.

