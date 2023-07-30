Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos were “anonymous donors” all offseason until this week

Jul 30, 2023, 10:35 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos are back and what a week it’s been for the team. Training camp has begun, and we got our first look at a revengeful Russell Wilson and Sean Payton in action.

Training camp had a very different feel from last year. Payton has the team actually practicing and not just running through the motions. He even had the team do conditioning at the end of practice, which would have never happened under Hackett’s leadership. It’s an entirely different environment, and it was refreshing to see.

As most people expected, we saw a lot of runs and quick passes from Wilson, and it wasn’t his best day, but overall the team looked really good. Wilson looks like he’s in great shape; Javonte Williams is back from his injury and took reps all day which is excellent news; Riley Moss is showing a lot of potential; Tim Patrick was looking fast, and Caden Sterns had a fantastic diving pick. It’s still early on, but the excitement is rising after the first day of training camp.

The noise and hype for the Broncos are back after an extremely quiet offseason, however. And of all people, Payton was the one to break the silence.

They were silent all offseason, and Payton made a point to the media that they would be “anonymous donors,” and he stayed very true to that. It was radio silence for months.

Until this week, Payton broke his own rule and let it all out during an interview with USA Today. He was in the headlines three different times this week and said some pretty interesting things.
Payton went after the previous head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

Payton later apologized for his comments and said that he regretted saying it.

He also had a strong opinion about the NFL and its lack of communication with players and coaches about the gambling policies put into place.

It’s evident that Payton was holding back his comments all offseason and finally had to get it off his chest. He’s outspoken and loves the spotlight, and he finally broke.

This week, Broncos country got to see what Payton’s really like. He’s not some laid-back coach coming out of retirement for a challenge; he’s got a fiery urge to return and get back into the action. Payton and Wilson are on a revenge comeback tour right now.

“Coach Payton has been the best in terms of just really stepping in and really leading our football team,” Wilson said. “He’s a world championship coach, Super Bowl champion. He’s won a lot of games, been in a lot of playoff situations. I’ve played against him before — (there have been) been great matchups over the years. We’ve had a lot of respect and regard for each other. He coached me at the Pro Bowl with me and Drew (Brees) and different guys we got to be around. It was always a gift, and always had high regard for who he is as a coach, as a man, as a competitor as well. He’s leading our football team in the right way. I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Coach Payton and where we are right now.”

It’s a work in progress, but Payton has the respect of all the players and is leading this team in the right direction.

The Broncos were almost “anonymous donors” this offseason, but Payton broke his own rules. He took responsibility for it and said he would work through it the right way. He’s a leader leading by example. Payton has brought a very different energy to this team, and he’s ready to bring back the winning culture once again.

***

Broncos

Aaron Rodgers...

Andrew Mason

Aaron Rodgers slams Sean Payton for comments about Nathaniel Hackett

Calling Sean Payton "insecure," Aaron Rodgers went on NFL+ and ripped Payton for his comments about Nathaniel Hackett.

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

New-look Russell Wilson has been an early camp highlight

After the worst season of his career, the Broncos quarterback is adapting to yet another new offense, but looks comfortable so far

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

It’s hard to ignore the special-teams emphasis at Broncos camp

At Denver Broncos training camp, Sean Payton has a heavy emphasis on special-teams drills, which is to be expected.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Improvements for Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos Training Camp – Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes about Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include – why EDGE Frank Clark just told the truth about the non-rivalry with the Chiefs, the improvements seen from QB Russell Wilson, why WR Brandon Johnson could make this team, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Frank Clark reveals the hard truth about the Broncos-Chiefs “rivalry”

Frank Clark, who just spent four years in Kansas City, dished the hard truth about the Denver Broncos' "rivalry" with the Chiefs.

2 days ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Cecil Lammey

One Broncos running back made an impressive debut at camp

We’re not going to get definitive answers to these questions, but in training camp, we can gather clues about what the answers will be

2 days ago

The Broncos were “anonymous donors” all offseason until this week